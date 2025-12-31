SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.23. 23,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 58,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIP. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 242,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 146,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries. WIP was launched on Mar 13, 2008 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

