Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $74.51. 33,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 38,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bk Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 40.39% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Bk Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.800 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bk Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bk Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bk Technologies in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bk Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

