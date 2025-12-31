Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) & AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

AleAnna has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AleAnna alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of AleAnna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of AleAnna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AleAnna -46.01% -14.90% -8.74% Natural Alternatives International -8.84% -7.75% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AleAnna and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AleAnna and Natural Alternatives International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AleAnna 1 0 0 0 1.00 Natural Alternatives International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AleAnna and Natural Alternatives International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AleAnna $1.42 million 135.18 -$12.34 million $0.04 72.00 Natural Alternatives International $129.86 million 0.17 -$13.57 million ($1.99) -1.80

AleAnna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AleAnna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AleAnna

(Get Free Report)

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.