Short Interest in Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Grows By 39.8%

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 203,710 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 145,767 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Invt Ny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. North Ground Capital raised its stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 106,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Inv Vk Invt Ny alerts:

Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance

VTN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Dividend Announcement

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.