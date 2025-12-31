Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,562 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 94,125 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:DFGP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 157,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,616. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
