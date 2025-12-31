Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,562 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 94,125 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DFGP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 157,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,616. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

