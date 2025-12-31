Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Buys $21,924.93 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein acquired 1,977 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $21,924.93. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,007,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,176,768.16. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Star Equity had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.68 million. Analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Equity in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STRR

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.