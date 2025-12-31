Sam Levinson Buys 19,558 Shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) Director Sam Levinson purchased 19,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $72,364.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $293,817. The trade was a 32.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, December 31st, Sam Levinson acquired 2,793 shares of Clipper Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,585.47.

On Monday, December 29th, Sam Levinson acquired 33,494 shares of Clipper Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $124,262.74.

On Monday, December 29th, Sam Levinson bought 2,418 shares of Clipper Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $8,970.78.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 103,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,694. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.93%.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clipper Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages multifamily residential and mixed?use properties in the Greater New York metropolitan area. Since its initial public offering in early 2017, the company has focused on strategically sourcing apartment buildings and retail space in Manhattan and Brooklyn, with an emphasis on value?add opportunities that can benefit from in?house leasing, renovation and operational efficiencies.

The company’s primary activities include property acquisition, selective repositioning and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.