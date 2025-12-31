Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $161.91 and last traded at $162.22. Approximately 2,559,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,487,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

