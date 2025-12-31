Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 21st

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

