Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.2857.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

NYSE AER opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. Aercap has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $146.67.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

