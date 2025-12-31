Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,674 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,674 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.46, for a total transaction of $1,747,464.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 974,399 shares in the company, valued at $196,302,422.54. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, December 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 192 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $38,640.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $3,119,400.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.78.

View Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.