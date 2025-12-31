Shane Kapral Sells 253 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $54,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,217.24. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $54,376.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $52,435.76.

On Monday, December 8th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $51,412.14.

On Monday, December 1st, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $48,976.28.

On Monday, November 24th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28.

On Monday, November 17th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24.

TKO stock opened at $214.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TKO Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,441,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $82,056,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 551.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TKO Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

