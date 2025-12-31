Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.02 and last traded at $37.1150. 19,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.
The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE: STK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company launched in 1995. Co-managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Seligman Fund Advisers, the fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. technology and technology-enabled companies. Its portfolio typically spans sub-sectors such as software, semiconductors, hardware, communications and internet services, with an emphasis on firms exhibiting strong revenue growth and innovative product development.
In addition to equity investments, the fund employs a covered-call option overlay strategy designed to generate premium income, enhance monthly distributions and potentially reduce portfolio volatility.
