Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.02 and last traded at $37.1150. 19,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE: STK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company launched in 1995. Co-managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Seligman Fund Advisers, the fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in common stocks of U.S. technology and technology-enabled companies. Its portfolio typically spans sub-sectors such as software, semiconductors, hardware, communications and internet services, with an emphasis on firms exhibiting strong revenue growth and innovative product development.

In addition to equity investments, the fund employs a covered-call option overlay strategy designed to generate premium income, enhance monthly distributions and potentially reduce portfolio volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.