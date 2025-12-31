LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,388 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 13,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 83,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 101,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,156. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.
The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.
