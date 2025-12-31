LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,388 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 13,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 83,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 101,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,156. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 117.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 64,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 299,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

