American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Up 36.9% in December

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,264,869 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 8,231,308 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,022,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6%

AMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 2,062,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

