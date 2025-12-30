American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Up 36.9% in December

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,264,869 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 8,231,308 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,022,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,022,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6%
AMH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 2,062,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.
As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.
