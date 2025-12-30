Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,374 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 12,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Monday. Singular Research upgraded Heritage Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 97,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,901. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 6.18%.The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Heritage Global by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc operates as a global advisory and disposition firm specializing in the valuation, sale and auction of surplus and idle assets. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Global Partners and Heritage Global Digital, the company delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including asset appraisals, advisory services and multi-channel auction platforms. Its service offerings encompass industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, storage lockers and specialty assets, all designed to maximize recovery values for clients.

The company leverages both online and live in-person events to facilitate timely and transparent sales across diverse asset classes.

