Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1789 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 114.4% increase from Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TPLS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter.

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

