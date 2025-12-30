VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GLOW)

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Performance
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.20.
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Company Profile
