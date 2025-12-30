VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GLOW)

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity ETFs. Selection is based on various macroeconomic indicators and key ETF factors. GLOW was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by VictoryShares.

