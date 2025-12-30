Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Declares Dividend of $2.26 (NASDAQ:GEME)

Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:GEME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2552 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Stock Down 5.4%
NASDAQ:GEME traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 10,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.68.
About Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.