Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Declares Dividend of $2.26 (NASDAQ:GEME)

Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:GEME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2552 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:GEME traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 10,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.68.

About Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF

The Pacific North of South EM Equity Active ETF (GEME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of emerging market equity and equity-related securities of large- and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a value-based investment approach that combines company-specific research with macroeconomic trend analysis. GEME was launched on Jan 23, 2025 and is issued by Pacific Funds.

