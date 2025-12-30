Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 225,766 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 152,969 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,110 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,110 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 142,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 327.92%.The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innovative Eyewear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Eyewear has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.41% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels.

