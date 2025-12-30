Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $37.30. 58,811,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 99,930,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,733.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.