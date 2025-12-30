Short Interest in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Drops By 22.1%

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,513 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 23,750 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 39,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,489. PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting. PMBS was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by PIMCO.

