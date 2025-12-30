Promising Penny Stocks Worth Watching – December 30th

Cemtrex, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Sidus Space, Society Pass, and Profusa are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small public companies—typically trading for less than $5 per share in the U.S.—often quoted on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges rather than major listings. They generally have small market capitalizations, low liquidity and high price volatility, making them higher-risk and more susceptible to manipulation and fraud, so they are usually considered speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Cemtrex (CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Society Pass (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Profusa (PFSA)

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

