Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.1715. Mitie Group shares last traded at $9.1715, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitie Group has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitie Group Price Performance

About Mitie Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

