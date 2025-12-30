SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,091 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 20,804 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 169.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $95.66.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

