Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Increases By 30.6%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 49 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Trading Down 0.7%
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- A month before the crash
- Drop these 5 stocks now!
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom Media & Technology Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom Media & Technology Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.