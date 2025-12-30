Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Increases By 30.6%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 49 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. XHYT was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

