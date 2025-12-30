Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,806 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 26,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 487,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,466 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,480,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 1,722,096 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,870,000 after buying an additional 393,876 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,142,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 412,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 2,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,859 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 454,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,576. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

