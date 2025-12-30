Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.7050. 2,118,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,488,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $883.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,816.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 157,647 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201,704 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 89,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 295,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

