DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 53.7% in December

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,457,385 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 2,249,668 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,581,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DHT has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 41.17%.The business had revenue of $107.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 101.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 190.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHT by 344.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

