2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Short Interest Update

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,498,593 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 7,333,562 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,490,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,490,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Solana ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 2x Solana ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 2x Solana ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Solana ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get 2x Solana ETF alerts:

2x Solana ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SOLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,591. 2x Solana ETF has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

2x Solana ETF Cuts Dividend

2x Solana ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.