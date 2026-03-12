Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 77,955 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 12th total of 134,114 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SWAG opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stran & Company, Inc. to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stran & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 102.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

