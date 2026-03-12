Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.33 and traded as low as GBX 155.50. Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 156.33, with a volume of 146,815 shares trading hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £201.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.10.

Get Montanaro European Smaller alerts:

About Montanaro European Smaller

(Get Free Report)

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.