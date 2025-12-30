Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM) Short Interest Update

Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 228,461 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 315,769 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Epsium Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsium Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Epsium Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Epsium Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epsium Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Epsium Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Epsium Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Epsium Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Epsium Enterprise Stock Performance

Epsium Enterprise stock remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Epsium Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Epsium Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK. Mr. Son I Tam, our CEO, Chairman, principal shareholder, and the founder of Epsium and Luz directly holds (i) 89.996% ownership interest in Epsium, (ii) 19% interest in Epsium HK, and (iii) 20% ownership interest in Luz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epsium Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsium Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.