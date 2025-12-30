Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MILN stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000. MILN was launched on May 4, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

