Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.67

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6709 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 449.9% increase from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA:RYLG opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 5.93% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (RYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Russell 2000 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of value of the portfolio. RYLG was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

