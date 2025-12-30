Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG is Kieckhefer Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.08.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $575.40 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

