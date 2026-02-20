Contrasting Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) & Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Hallador Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $879.65 million 8.08 $123.73 million $2.18 53.62 Hallador Energy $404.39 million 2.01 -$226.14 million ($4.48) -4.14

Profitability

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 14.12% 5.35% 2.36% Hallador Energy -37.57% 33.97% 10.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ormat Technologies and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Hallador Energy 1 3 1 1 2.33

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $129.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

