Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $16.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,992,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

