Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 25,015 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Realty Income by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

