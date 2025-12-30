NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $199.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.2143.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 781.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $160.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.26. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

