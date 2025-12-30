Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.8750.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Xencor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,153,329.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 236,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,943.28. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $1,796,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,835.85. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 209.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 77.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 114.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Xencor Trading Down 0.3%

XNCR stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 87.14%.The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.