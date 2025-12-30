Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Financial Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Chijet Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -224.99% -85.13% -26.23% Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.65, meaning that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 4 5 2 0 1.82 Chijet Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Chijet Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.54, suggesting a potential upside of 93.86%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Chijet Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $807.83 million 4.46 -$2.71 billion ($10.71) -1.04 Chijet Motor $4.11 million 0.06 N/A N/A N/A

Chijet Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Chijet Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

