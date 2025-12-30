Comparing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & Reliance (NYSE:RS)

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Reliance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.23% 10.37% 7.24% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Reliance has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reliance and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 0 4 3 0 2.43 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reliance presently has a consensus target price of $317.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reliance is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliance and Tamino Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.84 billion 1.11 $875.20 million $13.68 21.43 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Summary

Reliance beats Tamino Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

