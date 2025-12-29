iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,470,819 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 21,306,967 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,502,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,502,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. 32,087,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,100,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

