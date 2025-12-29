Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) were down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.39 and last traded at GBX 8.39. Approximately 26,150,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 9,689,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54.

More Pantheon Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pantheon Resources this week:

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Summarize items that could lift the stock and explain why (operations, financing, asset news, regulatory wins).

Summarize items that could lift the stock and explain why (operations, financing, asset news, regulatory wins). Neutral Sentiment: Summarize neutral/uncertain items (commentary, routine filings) and note potential effects.

Summarize neutral/uncertain items (commentary, routine filings) and note potential effects. Negative Sentiment: Summarize items that could pressure the stock and explain why (drilling failures, dilution, legal or financing concerns).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.64.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.