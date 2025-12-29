Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 222,825 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 334,236 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SVOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 651,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,094. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,654 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 301,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,644 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

