Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Down 33.8% in December

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,003 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 55,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,807 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intelligent Living Application Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 3,775,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.27. Intelligent Living Application Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.98.

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 29th.

Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

