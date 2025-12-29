Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,381 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 10,959 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLUD traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,808. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,671,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

