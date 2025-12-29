Short Interest in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Declines By 40.4%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,258 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 30,653 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFUS. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 158,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 154,199 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Entrewealth LLC grew its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

MFUS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. 7,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

