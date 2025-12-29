Eightco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORBS)

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,166 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 6,956 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORBS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eightco in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eightco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eightco presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Eightco Trading Up 10.2%

ORBS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,105,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,147. Eightco has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $363.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Eightco (NASDAQ:ORBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 74.37% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Eightco Company Profile

Eightco Holdings Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

